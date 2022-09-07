Assistant principal at Mendota High to become principal in 2023

“This community is my home, I’m very proud of it. I hope they’ll know I’ll be here to do whatever I can do to help their kids be successful.” — Joe Masini, assistant principal at Mendota High School, will become principal in 2023

Joe Masini, the assistant principal for the last 16 years, soon will be taking on the role of principal at Mendota High School beginning in the 2023 school year.

Masini has been with Mendota High School for all 29 years of his professional career. He graduated from Western Illinois University with a degree in industrial education and a minor in history. In 1994, he was hired at Mendota to teach industrial arts classes including drafting, electronics, woods and metals. The following year he began teaching history. During his 12 years as a teacher, he also coached football, baseball and boys and girls basketball.

In 2003, the principal of Mendota at the time suggested Masini get his masters degree and he went back to Western and got a masters in educational administration and leadership. In 2006 there was an opening for assistant principal, and Masini’s been in that role ever since.

Masini said he’s never had any specific ambitions to become a principal and wouldn’t have considered the role anywhere but Mendota. But, with the principal position open, it was a natural transition because Principal Denise Aughenbaugh is leaving to take on the role of superintendent when Jeff Prusator, the current superintendent, retires.

Now, Masini is looking forward to taking on the new role and all it’s responsibilities to close out his career. The role requires less focus on attendance and disciplinary procedures and more work with the staff and day-to-day operations of running the school. Masini said he wants to continue to create a fun work environment while getting things done.

“I want [the teachers and staff] to look forward to coming to work everyday and I hope I can create an environment in which they’ll be able to do that,” Masini said.

Masini’s main focus will be student driven, always doing what’s best for children. Over the years, Masini said he’s learned from Aughenbaugh and Prusator that every decision made has to have the consideration of how it’ll affect the students.

Aughenbaugh said Masini has a strong work ethic, is respected by the staff and always puts students first.

“It’s important we recognize that someone where he is in his career is taking on new challenges,” Aughenbaugh said. “It says a lot about his character that he’s willing to learn new things this late in his career for the betterment of the school and its students.”

The goal is for Masini’s transition to principal be as smooth as possible. He will use the next 10 months to work with Aughenbaugh and learn as much about the role as he can.

Masini’s two children also went through the Mendota school system. Masini’s wife is an English teacher at the high school and also has worked at Mendota her entire professional career. The two met in undergraduate school at Western.

Masini said both he and his wife have had opportunities they could’ve pursued elsewhere throughout the years. For example, after he earned his masters, Masini said his hometown of Rock Falls offered him a job almost the same day as Mendota. But, he decided to stay, because both his wife and kids were involved in the district and the whole family loves the community.

“This community is my home, I’m very proud of it,” Masini said. “I hope they’ll know I’ll be here to do whatever I can do to help their kids be successful.”

Masini will be principal effective July 1, 2023.