Spring Valley woman sentenced to three years for possession of controlled substance

Ashley L. Dominic, 37, of Spring Valley, was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after she pled guilty to a class four felony of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Dominic was sentenced Aug. 30 by Judge James Andreoni, because of events that occurred earlier this year.

On May 24, Dominic was arrested on a warrant for an unrelated matter and was searched at the Bureau County Jail. The search located a substance on her that was analyzed by the Illinois State Crime Lab to be determined as cocaine.

Dominic was represented by Public Defender Attorney Ray Nolasco and prosecuted by State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick.