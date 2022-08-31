Peru police are going paperless for citations

The Peru Police will begin using digiTICKET in October — a computerized ticket writing program that will replace the current paper system.

All tickets police write, including parking, speeding and tickets through the administrative adjudication program, will be done through digiTICKET. The City Council voted to approve the use of the new system at Monday’s meeting.

Police Chief Bob Pyzska said at the last City Council meeting the police department is low on citation books and now is the time to either buy new ones or switch systems. Pyszka recommended the council vote to invest in digiTICKET because La Salle County offered $12,000 in funding for it.

“This is a tool that’s very preferred in this line of work,” Pyszka said. He also mentioned added safety benefits, including not having to look down while writing a ticket.

Both state and county police already use the system and the program has been around for the past few years. Pyszka said he thinks the transition to digital from paper will eventually be mandatory statewide, and because the county is offering the city funding, he said now is a good time to make the switch.

Pyszka plans to rent 10 units for $1,330 a month total. Normal citation booklet refills cost anywhere from $500 to $1,000, dependent on how many the department decides to order and how fast the booklets are used up.