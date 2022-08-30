Peru increases its parking ticket fines

The Peru City Council voted Monday to approve an increase in parking ticket fines from $10 to $20 for a violation and from $25 to $50 for a snow route violation.

Residents could see the fine increases in their tickets as soon as Tuesday, said Peru Fire Chief Jeff King.

Police Chief Bob Pyzska proposed increasing the fines at the last council meeting. Pyszka said he hopes the increase will motivate residents to follow parking regulations, especially in the snow route violations that causes problems during snow removal.

A no parking sign at Peoria Street and 6th Street in Peru on Tuesday, Aug 16 2022 (Olivia Doak - odoak@shawmedia.com)

“We don’t want to take more money, we want people to follow the rules,” said Mayor Ken Kolowski.

The city hasn’t increased the fines since about 2006, said Deputy Chief Sarah Raymond. Raymond said the increase will hopefully inspire more compliance.

Parking violation examples include parking in a no parking zone, the wrong side of the road or in a fire lane. Parking on any public street after 3 or more inches of snow results in a snow route violation.