La Salle County Bar awards scholarship to Mendota High School graduate

Maya Martin, of Mendota, was the recipient of a $500 scholarship sponsored by the La Salle County Bar Association.

Martin recently started her college career at Loyola University of Chicago with the goal of a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience. Her ultimate goal is to obtain a doctorate in the field of neuropsychology and do research in neurodegenerative brain disease.

Martin, daughter of Lisa and Jason Martin of Mendota, was an honors student at Mendota High School. She was class president, Illinois State Scholar, volunteered with Feed My Starving Children and the Boys and Girls Club of America. She was the 2022 Queen of the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival.