Peru library director to retire after 39 years working in libraries

After 39 years in libraries, Peru Library Director Charm Ruhnke is retiring with plans for genealogy, reading and gardening.

Peru Public Library director Charm Ruhnke retired after 29 years working in libraries. (NewsTribune Photo)

Ruhnke became Peru’s director in October 2010. While at the library, Ruhnke expanded library hours and oversaw the conversion to a district library, a major HVAC renovation, a replacement roof and parking lot changes with a renovation to the youth services circulation area and new flooring for both levels being planned.

The Library Board has appointed co-directors to oversee the library’s next steps.

Melissa Keegan, current assistant director, and Emily Schaub, teen and ILL Services manager, began their co-directorship Monday. Ruhnke, while sad to leave the Peru Library, said she is confident confidence Keegan and Schaub will continue the library’s forward momentum.

“With the facility structure becoming safe and current, the co-directors can focus on incorporating the data collected from the community to guide the library’s future,” Ruhnke said.

The Peru Public Library is at 1409 11th St., across from Washington Park.