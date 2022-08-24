La Salle unveils new downtown outdoor wedding venue

Alderman Jordan Crane and his fiancee were the first to get married at a new venue in downtown La Salle on Saturday.
The venue is a small, grassy area on First Street. While the city was brainstorming what to do with both the area and the giant letters used during Celebrate La Salle, it was Crane’s idea to make the area into a wedding venue with the letters used as decoration.
“It’s something new to the area and we’re really excited about it,” Crane said.
Deputy Clerk Brent Bader calls the venue a pocket park, a type of small park trending in the downtown area of cities. “I always drive by it,” Bader said. “It’s like a tiny little paradise.”
Crane put in his own time and money to make the venue wedding-ready. For example, he and his fiancee paid and built the wood arbor overhang and planted additional flowers.
Crane said he takes pride in the project and wanted to invest his own time and money to make it even better. All the additions he made will stay for future couples’ use of the venue.
“We want to support La Salle,” Crane said. “My personal goal is for this to take off.”
There’s been considerable interest in the venue, even though it’s a new development. Three weddings are in the process of being scheduled at the location.
Bader said the location is perfect for people who want a smaller, outdoor wedding. The venue costs $200 to rent for the ceremony, or $100 if the client partners with a local business for some aspect of the wedding, for example, the reception location or catering.
“We’re really looking forward to this being an investment to draw people to the city of La Salle,” Crane said.
While it can now be used as a wedding venue, the pocket park still is available for development. Anyone who reserves the park for a wedding ceremony is instructed to have a back-up option in case of inclement weather or in case the area is sold to a developer. A full refund would be issued if the venue is sold.
The La Salle letters are semi-permanent and will eventually be installed in the park. Those who reserve the venue may have some say about where the letters are placed.
Any additional changes or added decor must be removable and not damage the area in any way. The city is not involved in adding additional decor or preparing the space.
If interested in booking the site for a wedding or other event, go on the city of La Salle’s website for shelter reservations at https://www.lasalle-il.gov/departments/parks-recreation or call 815-223-3755, ext. 5026.