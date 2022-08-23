Three Pistol Shrimp players named Prospect League All Stars

Three players from the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp were selected as Prospect League Eastern Conference All Stars.

First baseman and pitcher Tucker Bougie, infielder Zach Lane and left-handed pitcher Harrison Bodendorf were honored based on a vote of the league’s 16 managers.

Bougie, who plays for the University of California, won the Prospect League batting title with a .356 average, hit a league-leading seven home runs and had 48 RBIs, 36 runs and 11 doubles. On the mound, he was 3-1 with a 2.86 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 44 innings over 12 appearances.

Lane, who plays for Ball State University, hit .329 with 33 RBIs, 30 runs, a team-best 14 doubles and five home runs.

Bodendorf, who plays for the University of Hawaii, was 5-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings over 15 appearances, including 14 out of the bullpen.

The trio helped the Pistol Shrimp to a 39-22 record, the second best record in the league during the regular season and the Wabash River Division championship.

The Prospect League also announced several year end awards.

Eddie King Jr., of the league runner-up Alton River Dragons, was named the Mike Schmidt Player of the Year.

Danville claimed four awards as Khal Stephen was voted the Roland Hemond Pro Prospect of the Year, Josh Leerssen earned Starting Pitcher of the Year, Landon Tomkins was named the Galen Woods Fireman of the Year given to the league’s best reliever and Eric Coleman was voted Manager of the Year.