Peru parishes host CCD registration

CCD registration for St. Mary, St. Joseph, and St. Valentine parish children, grades 1-8, will be following Masses the weekends of Aug. 20-21 and Aug. 27-28 at all Peru Catholic churches.

This year the parish will combine the St. Mary, St. Joseph, and St. Valentine CCD programs into one. Religious Education Classes for all Peru Catholic Parishes will be at St. Joseph School from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. beginning Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Additional registration will be available the first evening of classes at 5 p.m.

Registration fees are $85 for one child and $110 for two or more children. There will be an additional $20 fee for students in the second grade-First Communion class and in the eighth grade-Confirmation class.