Police recruits are rare in the Illinois Valley. One La Salle hopeful tells his story.

Austin Bray has wanted to be a cop since boyhood, when family friend and Sheriff’s Deputy Bob Scutt gave him a sheriff’s ball cap. He wore it constantly.
“I have wanted to be a police officer my whole life,” said Bray, a 25-year-old Ottawa native who’s headed to the police academy and then the La Salle Police Department. “I have always viewed police officers as heroes.”
Local police chiefs wish there were more young people like Bray who hold police in such esteem — a lot more — because recruits are getting harder to find.
After the Illinois General Assembly passed sprawling crime legislation the chiefs warned of an exodus of sworn officers and of difficulty recruiting future officers.
The new law abolishes cash bail (in instances), overhauls police certification and reforms use-of-force standards among numerous other provisions. Opponents criticized the lack of transparency in passing the bill and the lack of input from law enforcement officials.
A year after enactment, there has been no mass exodus, save for one resignation and a few early retirements. Recruiting, however, has become as challenging as they feared.
Bray is fully aware of the hostility towards police officers and while it has in no way deterred him — “It’s what I’ve wanted to do” — he knows of would-be cops who’ve settled on other career paths. Police departments are scraping for cadets.
“All the departments I am aware of are struggling to find recruits to fill vacancies,” said La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss. “We used to complete testing once every two years for applicants we are now testing every few months.”
When they can test, that is. Mendota Police Chief Greg Kellen said his department was scheduled to test recruits July 17 but had to cancel because of “low applicant interest.” He’s aiming for an October rain date.
It is notable Bray is committed to the La Salle Police Department because that’s the one agency that reported a mid-career resignation — an officer who tendered his badge and bolted for the private sector — on the heels of the unpopular law.
“Everybody is really disgusted with this bill for the most part,” said La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski. “Years ago, a department like La Salle would have 30 to 50 applications taken out where now you’re lucky to have eight. Finding good, qualified, dedicated candidates is a struggle.
“The Illinois Legislature created this problem so they can hopefully solve it as they seem to have all the answers.”
Peru Police Chief Bob Pyszka blames the new law for a recent spate of retirements. Three veteran officers decided to call it a career.
“All (three) have stated that with the way things are right now for law enforcement community, and since they are old enough to collect their pensions, they would rather retire even though their perspective pensions are not maxed out,” Pyszka said. “So, yes, I believe it has been accelerated because of the new act.”
Other chiefs reported no turnover resulting directly from the act. Ottawa Police Brent Roalson said recent retirees already were eligible while younger officers have refrained from jumping ship despite their mounting frustration.
“Most officers have a wait-and-see approach in hopes that some of the reform language is reevaluated and replaced with better legislation,” Roalson said.
Retention isn’t a problem in Ottawa, but recruitment is. Roalson needs five officers from a shallow pool. Of 18 applicants, eight showed for the test and four passed. Ottawa is offering a starting salary of $61,472, promoting it’s taking applicants until Sept. 16.
Oglesby Police Chief Doug Hayse hasn’t had any recent retirements or departures, either, but he foresees trouble filling his next vacancy. Hayse recalled when a job opening drew 100 applicants and the last opening drew four.
Just as worrisome for Hayse is the growing demand for “lateral hires.” Larger cities lure away small-town cops with the promise of higher pay and better benefits. La Salle and Mendota have lost officers this way and Hayse frets Oglesby is on the big cities’ radar.
“This has been and will be an issue for smaller departments,” Hayse said.
Spring Valley Police Chief Adam Curran said the challenges still are playing out, as many provisions have not yet taken effect. Senior officers might still hang it up early, but Curran thinks recruits will adapt to the new demands of police life.
“The recruits coming into law enforcement now will not realize the impact of the legislation as much as the veterans in the profession,” Curran said. “The new reforms are what recruits will be taught in their police training, and that training is what they will put into practice on the street.
“Eventually, this will be the new norm in law enforcement, and that is when we will see an increase in the amount of recruits again.”