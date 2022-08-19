Police recruits are rare in the Illinois Valley. One La Salle hopeful tells his story.

A year ago, Springfield enacted police legislation that police warned would drive off sworn cops and scare off recruits. They were wrong about the first part — there haven't been many departures — but not about the second. Austin Bray, soon to join the La Salle Police Department, leads a scant crop of local recruits. Bray acknowledged a hostile public has scared off peers who've opted for other lines of work. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)