Republican nominee for the 14th Congressional District Scott Gryder will be the guest speaker at the monthly YANA! (you are not alone) meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Jamie’s Outpost, 602 Clark St., Utica.

He is challenging Democrat incumbent Lauren Underwood in the General Election this November. The public is welcome to attend. Contact Beth Findley Smith at southottawa8@gmail.com for any additional information.