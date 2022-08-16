Amtrak train halted in Mendota, Florida man arrested after police say he told passengers he had a gun

An Amtrak train was stopped Sunday at the Mendota Railroad Depot for about 40 minutes and depot and parking lot evacuated as a man implied he had a firearm to fellow passengers on the train, police said.

At 4:17 p.m. Sunday, Mendota officers were told by Amtrak authorities of a passenger reporting to have a gun on board train No. 3, a westbound commercial passenger train to California.

Baird Douglas McNeil, 41, of Tallahassee, Florida was arrested on a complaint of disorderly conduct, a class A misdemeanor, after the investigation revealed a statement in which McNeil implied he had a firearm to passengers on the train. Baird was searched and no weapon was found.

Baird was taken to the Mendota Police Department, served his citation and released with a court date.