Friends of the Hennepin Canal take on Kingfisher hike Aug. 21

The Friends of the Canal are conducting their its Hike the Canal outing on Sunday, Aug. 21.

This portion of the Hike the Hennepin is 3.2 miles in length and it has been named the Kingfisher.

The hike will be from Lock 17 to Lock 21. Hikers will meet at Lock 21 (lift bridge) at 1:30 p.m., where they will be shuttled to Lock 17 to begin the hike. Lock 21 is located about three miles west of Wyanet on U.S. 6 and 34.

The monthly hikes were developed by the Friends of the Hennepin Canal as an opportunity for everyone to get to know the canal personally by hiking it from the Illinois River to the Mississippi (including the Feeder Canal) in small legs. Interested parties do not need to be a member to join any of the hikes.

There is no fee for the hikes. Dress weather appropriately.

For more information, contact Ed Herrmann at 815-664-2403 or go to www.friends-hennepin-canal.org.