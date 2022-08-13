2 taken to area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries after Interstate 39 crash near Oglesby

Two motorists were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 39 southbound, just north of Oglesby.

Just before 2 p.m. Friday, Robert L. Collins, 64, of Decatur, was traveling southbound on Interstate 39 at milepost 55 at a lower speed than authorized for interstate travel with no hazard lights activated, the Illinois State Police District 17 said. Roy E. Steward, 81, of Heyworth, struck Collins’ Dodge Dakota causing Collins to leave the roadway to the right and strike the bridge rail. Collins’ vehicle then overturned in the right lane, police said. Steward’s Buick Enclave left the roadway to the left, struck the bridge rail and overturned in the left lane, according to the police.

The crash backed up traffic on the Abraham Lincoln Bridge over the Illinois River. The southbound lanes were reopened at 3:08 p.m.

Collins was cited on complaints of violation of minimum speed and improper lighting, state police said.