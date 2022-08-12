August 12, 2022
IVCC choir is looking for members

Group meets on Mondays beginning Aug. 15

The Illinois Valley Community College choir is looking for singers from the community to join its group on Monday evenings.

Choir director Jenilyn Roether said the group meets 6 to 7:40 p.m. Mondays in Room D223 beginning Aug. 15. New members will be accepted through Aug. 29.

“Anyone 16 and older may join,” said Roether. “No experience is necessary, but a love of singing is!”

Fall semester culminates with a concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28. For information, email jenilyn_roether@ivcc.edu or call 815-224-0223 and leave a message.