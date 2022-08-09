Peru police urge caution as school year begins

The Peru Police Department reminds motorists that school resumes the week of Aug. 15.

“Ensuring the safe travel of children to and from school is paramount,” Police Chief Bob Pyszka said in a press release.

This year there will be more children walking to school, so it is important motorists slow down and be mindful of their surroundings. Peru police will have officers in each school zone in the mornings and afternoons to help slow down traffic.

Additionally, motorists are reminded when school buses have stopped on the roadway for the purpose of receiving or discharging any school children and the visual signals are activated (red lights and stop signs) then all traffic needs to stop.

School zones

School zones are marked with lights or traffic signs, so drivers need to be alert, obey speed limits, and avoid distractions. Motorists also must pay attention to school crossing guards or officers directing traffic in the school zones. Drivers must not block crosswalks and must be prepared to stop and yield to children in crosswalks.

All school zones have a 20-mph speed limit unless otherwise posted. Speeding in a school zone can result in a fine and points on your license. It also could result in reckless driving charges, which is a Class B Misdemeanor subject to a state citation.

School buses

Motorists should be careful when traveling near school buses and allow for more stopping distance, which provides more time to react when a bus’s yellow lights start flashing.

Other key regulations

It is illegal to pass a school bus stopped to load or unload children. Never pass on the right side of the bus, which is the loading and unloading area for children

When meeting a school bus, if the red stop warning signal lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, traffic must stop until the stop arm is pulled back and the bus motion resumes.

When overtaking a school bus, drivers approaching from the rear shall not pass when the red stop warning signal lights are flashing. Drivers must come to a complete stop until the stop signal arm is pulled in and the bus motion resumes.

Yellow flashing lights mean the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. Motorists should slow down and prepare to stop.

Red flashing lights and extended stop arm mean the bus is stopping to load or unload children. Motorists should stop and wait until the red flashing lights are turned off, the stop arm is retracted, and the bus begins to move again.

Violations involving school buses can result in a fine.

Problem areas

Motorists should expect heavy traffic and delays throughout the school year in these areas:

West and east bound Shooting Park at Church Street

North and south bound on Church Street, Fourth Street to Shooting Park Road

West and east bound Shooting Park Road at West Street

North and south bound on Plum Street, Shooting Park Road to Sunset

East and west bound on Fifth Street, Peoria Street to Pike Street

To avoid school traffic delays, motorists should take alternate routes or plan additional travel time.