Nathan and Lydia Marrow of Vanguard Ministries will appear Aug. 27-28 at Servant’s Heart Fellowship in Peru.

The Marrows will appear at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and at 10:30 a.m. and at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the fellowship, located at 2901 N. Peoria St., Peru.