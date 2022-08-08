Pistol Shrimp rally past Danville Dans for first playoff win

Pistol Shrimp's owner and field manager John Jakiemiec walks back to the dugout in Schweikert Stadium at Veterans Park on Monday, June 27, 2022 in Peru. On Sunday, the Shrimp beat the Danville Dans 11-10 to win the Wabash River Division title game in Danville. The Shrimp advance to play the Chillicothe Paints in the Eastern Conference championship at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in Peru. (Scott Anderson)