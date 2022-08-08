August 08, 2022
Christmas 4 Kids begins toy and gift drive

Program assisted more than 100 children in La Salle County at the holidays

La Salle County Deputy Sheriff Felecia Rasmussen sorts through toys in the trunk of a squad car outside the La Salle County Government Complex. Rasmussen and other deputies are seeking donations for the annual Christmas 4 Kids program, which last year served 100 children at the holidays. (Scott Anderson)

Donations to buy toys, children’s clothes and other holiday gifts now are being accepted for the Christmas 4 Kids drive run through the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.

Launched in 2005, the program last year assisted more than 100 children in La Salle County at the holidays. The organization is seeking monetary donations to aid families this year. Donations may be mailed to Deputy Felecia Rasmussen at 808 Thornberry Drive, Ottawa IL 61350. Christmas 4 Kids is a 501(c)(3) organization (not-for-profit ID: 81-3809323).

For questions, call Rasmussen at 815-433-2161 or 815-830-1806 or visit Christmas For Kids LaSalle County on Facebook.