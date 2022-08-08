Christmas 4 Kids begins toy and gift drive

Donations to buy toys, children’s clothes and other holiday gifts now are being accepted for the Christmas 4 Kids drive run through the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office.

Launched in 2005, the program last year assisted more than 100 children in La Salle County at the holidays. The organization is seeking monetary donations to aid families this year. Donations may be mailed to Deputy Felecia Rasmussen at 808 Thornberry Drive, Ottawa IL 61350. Christmas 4 Kids is a 501(c)(3) organization (not-for-profit ID: 81-3809323).

For questions, call Rasmussen at 815-433-2161 or 815-830-1806 or visit Christmas For Kids LaSalle County on Facebook.