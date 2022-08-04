Mendota High School hosts registration through Aug. 9

Mendota High School will host registration through Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Parents are asked to complete the paper registration packet that was mailed home, or they may visit www.mendotahs.org for online forms. All MHS students need to have updated registration forms for the 2022-2023 school year.

Parents and students may view online information such as schedule and any students’ fees. MHS encourages families to complete the free and reduced meal application recently mailed home in order to determine if a family qualifies for free or reduced breakfast or lunch. The MHS Board of Education again waived all registration fees. Parents should pay for optional Chromebook insurance if interested.

All academic registration forms can be found at www.mendotahs.org . The first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Questions regarding bus routes may be directed to 815-538-6211. Visit various MHS social media accounts for updates. The Mendota High School Mobile App is available for download on Apple or Android devices by using the QR Code at the school’s website or by searching for Mendota HS at the app stores. All Mendota High School sanctioned social media accounts are linked to the Mendota HS custom app for convenience.