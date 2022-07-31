Briefs: Shrimp rout Horseshoes, Oglesby Junior League advances at state

Justin Rios went 2 for 4 with a double, five RBIs and two runs to lead the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp to a 12-2, seven-inning victory over the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes on Sunday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.
Jared Quandt was 4 for 5 with two RBIs and a run, while Ottawa graduate Evan Evola and Ivan Witt drove in two runs each.
Evola put the Shrimp ahead 2-0 in the first inning with a two-run double, while Quandt had an RBI single in the second.
In the third, a run scored on an error and Rios delivered a two-run single.
The Shrimp exploded for five runs in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Witt, a three-run double by Rios and an RBI single by Quandt.
Witt added an RBI single in the seventh to cap the scoring.
Harrison Bodendorf earned the win on the mound, allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out five batters and walking three in six innings.
The Shrimp (35-19 overall, 14-8 second half) play the Alton Dragons (28-26, 10-13) at 7:05 p.m. Monday in Peru.
SATURDAY
Pistol Shrimp 8, LumberKings 4
The Shrimp pounded out 18 hits en route to a victory in Clinton, Iowa.
Justin Rios led the Shrimp with four hits, while Tucker Bougie and Jack Johnston had two hits each.
The Shrimp got on the board early with two runs in the first inning. Ottawa graduate Evan Evola ripped an RBI double and Cole Luckey hit an RBI single.
Rios hit an RBI double in the sixth and added an RBI single in the eighth, while Kody Watanabe also scored on a double play in the eighth to put the Shrimp ahead 5-1.
The Shrimp extended their lead to 8-1 with three runs in the ninth.
Harry Mauterer hit an RBI single, Luckey came in on a fielder’s choice and an error and Rios smacked another RBI double.
Clinton’s Connor Giusti hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth, but Ottawa alumnus Jared Herzog got a flyout and strikeout to end the game.
Jason Shanner earned the win for the Shrimp, allowing one unearned run on two hits with nine strikeouts and no walks in 7 2/3 innings.
Oglesby Junior League advances at state
The Oglesby Junior League baseball team defeated Jackie Robinson West 9-7 on Sunday to advance out of pool play at the state tournament in Rock Falls.
Griffin May and Carson Riva each drove in a pair of runs for Oglesby, while Gino Ferrari was 2 for 4 with a run.
Gus Burr pitched 5 2/3 innings, while Grey Ernat closed out the game.
Oglesby plays Beardstown at 5 p.m. Monday in the final four.