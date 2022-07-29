Peru library to host workshop helping kids process emotions

Join the Peru Library with North Central Behavioral Health Systems to talk about what it means to have new teachers, new friends, new classroom routines, new expectations and new things to learn. All this change is exciting and can bring on big emotions in young children.

Children who struggle talking about these big emotions may experience anxiety and worry. On Thursday, Aug. 4, a Pocket of Emotions: Helping Children Identify Their Feelings, will help children and adults explore these big emotions. Tracie Mazzorana, preventions specialist, and Kristina Thrush, school-based therapist, LPC, with North Central Behavioral Health System are the class leaders.

Through class and take-home activities, children and adults will learn ways to break down these big emotions into manageable feelings. The class is from 10 to 11 a.m Thursday, Aug. 4, at the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., and is for children entering first through third grades and a parent or caregiver. To register, call Peru Library at 815-223-0229, ext. 214.