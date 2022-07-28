5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Get through the dog days of summer with these events

1 - Satisfy your need for speed this weekend in DePue. The DePue Boat Races continue Friday through Sunday mornings and afternoons at Lake DePue. The title series are expected to run Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For information and a full schedule, go to depue22.com.

A large crowd attends the 17th annual Cops 4 Cancer beneifit on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Cops 4 Cancer has distributed more than a million dollars to families stricken with a cancer fight. Cops 4 Cancer is hosting its summer event from 1 to 11 p.m. at Cerri Memorial Park in Cedar Point. (Scott Anderson)

2 - Have a blast Saturday in Cedar Point for a good cause. Cops 4 Cancer is hosting its Summer Event from 1 to 11 p.m. at Cerri Memorial Park. Tickets are available at Rudy’s Liquor, 285 Chartres St., La Salle, or at the event. Country Roots (1 to 3 p.m.), Fueled by Whiskey (3:30 to 5:30 p.m.), Alika Arlynn Band (6 to 8 p.m.) and Austin Edwards, America’s Got Talent runner-up in 2020 (8:30 to 11 p.m.) will perform. There will be raffles, 50/50 and tip boards. Visit facebook.com/Cops4Cancer for information.

Heritage Harbor in Ottawa will be hosting "Jaws" as a float-in movie Friday, July 29.

3 - View “Jaws” in the most thrilling way Friday in Ottawa. Heritage Harbor, 111 Harbor View Drive, is hosting a float-in viewing of the Steven Spielberg classic beginning at about 8:45 p.m. Bring a floaty and dive in, or bring a lawn chair and watch from the sides. The movie is free. Refreshments will be available for sale. For those floating in the harbor, life jackets are required for anyone younger than 16. Attendees must bring their own life jackets. Call 815-433-5000 for information.

4 - Take a trip to Ohio, Illinois, this weekend. The village will be celebrating with activities Friday through Sunday, including a band 8 p.m. to midnight Friday at Ohio Memorial Park, a 5K race 8 a.m. at the fire station, a volleyball tournament Saturday, a bags tournament Saturday, a mobile game room, a moonwalk magic jump, a super splash slide, pedal pull, trivia and more music 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday night from Wild Card. The village host a parade at 1 p.m. Sunday and Greenfield Station will perform 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Visit facebook.com/ohio.celebration for details.

5 - Have some laughs this week in Granville. Putnam County Community Theatre will present “The Play that Goes Wrong” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at Putnam County High School, 402 E. Silverspoon Ave., Granville Tickets are $15. Proceeds from the production will go to the PC Theatre and lighting upgrades. Tickets are available by contacting 815-714-8744 or hulstromn@pcschools535.org. Seating is assigned and tickets will be available at the door. Doors will open 30 minutes before the show.

Bonus event: If you’re a tuba lover, you won’t want to miss this. SUMMERTUBAFEST is scheduled 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Centennial Park in Peru.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to The Times, NewsTribune or Bureau County Republican’s community calendar at starvedrockcountry.com/local-events where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.