IVCC offers water, wastewater classes

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Center is offering four water and wastewater classes this fall to help individuals prepare for specific water/wastewater exams or to meet required renewable training hours.

Classes offered live, via Zoom include:

• Beginning Drinking Water Class C & D beginning Aug. 15;

• Advanced Drinking Water Class A & B beginning Aug. 9;

• Beginning Wastewater Class 3 & 4 beginning Aug. 9; and

• Advanced Wastewater Class 1 & 2 beginning Aug. 11.

Participants must meet specific experience, education and examination requirements to qualify for certification. Upon completion of the course, participants schedule their own exam.

To register, go to www.ivcc.edu/waterclasses.

For information, contact Business Training Specialist Jennifer Sowers at jennifer_sowers@ivcc.edu or 815-224-0280.