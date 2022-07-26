Pistol Shrimp lose in 10 innings to Danville Dans

Jack Ellis hit an RBI single to center field in the bottom of the 10th inning Monday to lift the Danville Dans to a 3-2 walk-off victory over the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp in Danville.

The Shrimp fell behind 2-0 as Danville (36-10 overall, 14-1 second half) scored one run in the second and another in the third but tied the game when Kevin Parker blasted a two-out, two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning.

Jared Quandt had two of the Shrimp’s five hits.

Ottawa graduate Jared Herzog got a no decision. He gave up two runs (one earned) on two hits while striking out four batters and walking six in four innings.

Eben Heine took the loss in relief, allowing an unearned run on three hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in 5 1/3 innings.

The Shrimp (30-18 overall, 11-5 second half) play the Burlington Bees (18-29 overall, 7-9 second half) at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in Peru.