Interstate 39 bridges over Tomahawk Creek are under construction

Construction is underway on the bridges carrying Interstate 39 over Tomahawk Creek in La Salle County. The work zone is three miles north of Interstate 80.

The work consists of concrete removal and replacement, expansion joint replacement and a bridge deck overlay. One lane in each direction will be closed during the project, which is expected to be completed later this fall.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.