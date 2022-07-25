La Salle library offers take-home craft kits for youth

The La Salle Public Library offers free take-home craft kits for youth every week.

The kits can be adapted for a wide range of ages and abilities and contain detailed instructions, a photo of the completed craft, a recommended book list and fun facts about the craft theme.

The kits can be completed at home or at the library, 305 Marquette St. The kits are available while supplies last and are ready on Wednesday mornings. A photo of the craft of the week will be posted on the library’s Facebook page (@LaSallePublicLibrary).

The La Salle Public Library is ADA compliant. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341 or email Rachael Blomquist at rblomquist@lasalle.lib.il.us.