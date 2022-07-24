Oglesby’s Junior League baseball, Minor League softball score opening-day wins

At Oglesby in the Junior League Sub-State Tournament on Saturday, the host Oglesby Junior League All-Stars romped to an opening-round 15-0 victory over Freeport.
Beardstown (7-4 over Twin Rivers and 7-2 over Freeport) triumphed twice Saturday, with play resuming Sunday for the right to go to the Illinois Junior League State Tournament.
Peru 10s split at state: At South Elgin in the Illinois Minor League (8-10) State Tournament, the Peru 10-Year-Old All-Stars won their opener and then lost their second contest Saturday before finishing pool play Sunday.
Peru’s 10s opened by defeating Champaign East 10-9, with Ramon Larios driving in two runs, Andrew Hermosillo scoring three runs, and Dylan Grzybowski and Grady Mueller driving home one run apiece. Larios (2 2/3 IP, 0 ER, 3 K) started the game, with Andrew Hermosillo (2 IP, 1 ER, 4 K) and Brendon Suarez (1 1/3 IP, 3 ER, 0 K) coming on in relief.
Peru was then blanked 12-0 in four inning by Elmhurst. Nick Hermosillo recorded Peru’s lone hit, with Mueller (3 IP, 5 ER, 2 K) suffering the pitching defeat.
Softball
Oglesby wins state opener: At River Forest on Saturday, the Oglesby 10-Year-Old All-Stars won their opener in the Illinois Minor League (10U) State Tournament, 8-0.
The Oglesby 10s were scheduled to return to action Sunday.