Senior League Central Region Tournament returns to the Illinois Valley
By Shaw Local News Network
After a two-year absence, the opening ceremonies for Little League Baseball’s Senior League Central Region Tournament were held Friday at Peru’s Washington Park, with tournament play opening Saturday morning.
Pool play begins Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at Veteran’s Park and at 9:30 a.m. at Washington Park, running throughout the day Saturday, Sunday and Monday before elimination play begins Tuesday and concludes with Wednesday’s 3 p.m. championship game at Veteran’s Park.