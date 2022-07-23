July 23, 2022
Shaw Local
Senior League Central Region Tournament returns to the Illinois Valley

By Shaw Local News Network
The District 20 Senior League All-Stars, the host team in the Senior League Central Region Tournament taking place in Peru the next five days, are announced Friday, July 22, 2022.

After a two-year absence, the opening ceremonies for Little League Baseball’s Senior League Central Region Tournament were held Friday at Peru’s Washington Park, with tournament play opening Saturday morning.

Pool play begins Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at Veteran’s Park and at 9:30 a.m. at Washington Park, running throughout the day Saturday, Sunday and Monday before elimination play begins Tuesday and concludes with Wednesday’s 3 p.m. championship game at Veteran’s Park.

Vince, with help from his mother, Chris, touches home plate for a run Friday, July 22, 2022, during the Challenger Division game at Washington Park in Peru helping to open the Senior League Central Region Tournament.

The Peru Veterans' Memorial Group does the Presentation of the Colors on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Washington Park in Peru helping to open the Senior League Central Region Tournament.

Payton makes the catch at first base during the Challenger Division game Friday, July 22, 2022, at Washington Park in Peru helping to open the Senior League Central Region Tournament.

The Challenger Division district champions take the field Friday, July 22, 2022, at Washington Park in Peru.

Bryaden helps Lexi drive home a run during the Challenger Division game Friday, July 22, 2022, at Washington Park in Peru helping to open the Senior League Central Region Tournament.

