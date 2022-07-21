Varna man, woman injured in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Annawan that killed Mattoon woman

A Varna man and woman were flown to regional hospitals with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday that also killed a 68-year-old Mattoon woman on Interstate 80, near Annawan, in Henry County.

Craig B. Ewald, 78, and Martha K. Allen, 71, were traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in a 2018 Nissan SUV at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, along with a Mattoon woman, and their vehicle exited at milepost 33, according to Illinois State Police.

While on the exit ramp, their vehicle left the roadway to the left and overturned, state police said. Ewald, the driver, and Allen, the front-seat passenger, were were flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. The rear passenger was pronounced dead on scene by the Henry County Coroner. Her name has not been released.

The ramp was closed for about five hours during the crash investigation. No further information is available at this time, state police said.

Ewald was cited on a complaint of improper lane usage.