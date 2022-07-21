Pistol Shrimp streak ends with 7-1 loss at Danville

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp saw their three-game wining streak come to an end Wednesday night at Danville, falling to the host team, 7-1, in Prospect League play.

The Dans scored a run in the home half of the first inning, then added three more in the third to take control and drop the Pistol Shrimp to 32-10 overall, 11-1 in the league.

The Pistol Shrimp, who stranded 10 base runners on the night, got their only run in the top of the eighth when Jared Quandt led off with a triple to right, then scored on Jack Johnston’s ground out to short.

Quandt finished the night with two of the Shrimp’s six hits.

Taking the pitching loss was Teague Conrad (0-3). He allowed five runs, eight hits, three earned and three walks while striking out four. Preston Kaufman (4 H, 2 K, 2 BB) went the final 3 1/3 innings.

Keenan Taylor clubbed a homer and drove in two, and Jack Ellis also plated a pair for Danville (28-16, 9-4) in support of winning pitcher Parker Carlson (5 IP, 2 H, 7 K, 2 BB) and two relievers.

Illinois Valley will remain on the road for the next two nights, visiting the Clinton Lumberkings at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and the Burlington Bees at the same time Friday before returning home to face the Quincy Gems at Schweickert Stadium at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.