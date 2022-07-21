July 21, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

Oak Forest man accused of damaging Hegeler Park sod in La Salle by doing doughnuts in a vehicle

Vehicle was impounded, man was fined $500 each for offenses

By Shaw Local News Network

The sod at Hegeler Park in La Salle was reportedly damaged by an Oak Forest man accused of doing doughnuts in a vehicle. (Scott Anderson)

A 22-year-old Oak Forest man was charged with criminal damage to property Sunday and Monday after La Salle police took reports of a motorist doing doughnuts at Hegeler Park, and causing “extensive damage to the sod.”

Trent Kubilis was charged with criminal damage to property, a violation of La Salle city ordinance, La Salle police said. Kubilis was charged after incidents were reported Sunday afternoon and again early Monday morning, police said.

Kubilis’ vehicle was impounded and he was fined $500 for each offense, police said.