Oak Forest man accused of damaging Hegeler Park sod in La Salle by doing doughnuts in a vehicle

A 22-year-old Oak Forest man was charged with criminal damage to property Sunday and Monday after La Salle police took reports of a motorist doing doughnuts at Hegeler Park, and causing “extensive damage to the sod.”

Trent Kubilis was charged with criminal damage to property, a violation of La Salle city ordinance, La Salle police said. Kubilis was charged after incidents were reported Sunday afternoon and again early Monday morning, police said.

Kubilis’ vehicle was impounded and he was fined $500 for each offense, police said.