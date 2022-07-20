Mendota police seek graffiti suspect(s)

Mendota police are seeking information regarding a number of public locations being tagged with graffiti in the past three months, including viaducts and public parks.

Police said the graffiti includes language that demoralizes the character of the community.

“Help us identify the individual(s) responsible for the vandalism, we have an excellent community service worker program that can help this individual or individuals with constructive painting projects and perhaps educate this individual(s) with proper work ethics,” the Mendota Police Department posted on Facebook.

Police said the graffiti costs the city hundreds of dollars in repainting fees and lost work hours by city staff.

Call Mendota Police Department at 815-539-9331 with any information on the incidents.