Peru library receives donation of Star Union Brewery items

The Peru Public Library recently added a collection to its historical archives — beer bottles.

John Shimkus, Granville, donated his collection of Star Union Brewery bottles and other memorabilia to the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St.

This culturally significant collection spans the Star Union Brewery’s 100-year history. A sampling of beer bottles, ice picks, coasters, bottle openers and other brewery memorabilia are on display.

There also is a Star Union beer cooler substituting as a book display. A brief history of the Star Union Brewery, taken from a La Salle County Historical Society Museum Facebook post, said “The original brewery was established in 1845 by Fred Kaiser and incorporated as the Union Beer Company in 1868.

In 1880 the company was acquired by Henry Hoerner who renamed it the Star Union Beer Company. Hoerner served as president and general manager of the company until 1930. In 1920, in response to prohibition, Star Union installed an ice maker and began to manufacture root beer.

The bottling works were built between 1892 and 1909 and expanded to the west in 1909 and 1916. After prohibition was repealed, Star Union became one of the largest breweries in Illinois, with over 100 employees by 1935. The plant closed in 1966 and is now vacant.” (posted Oct. 26, 2011)

Stop by the library to see the Star Union Brewery display. While at the Peru Library, read through the brewery’s centennial book, “A Bright Star for 100 Years,” and Toby Gualandri’s research paper, “The Oldest Brewery in Illinois Star Union 1845-1966.” Both these books are available through the Peru Library’s website, perulibrary.org Genealogy, Local History.

Contact the library at 815-223-0229 or email perulibrary@perulibrary.org. The library is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday. The Star Union collection is on display through October 2022.

If you are interested in displaying your collection at the Peru Library or want more information, email Emily Schaub at eschaub@perulibrary.org.