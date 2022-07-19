Oglesby faces steep well repairs

Oglesby workers will have to make pump repairs to a city well, and it won’t be cheap.

Monday, Commissioner Jason Curran advised the Oglesby City Council a pump malfunction at well No. 3 is shaping up to be costly. He pledged to have more certain costs at the August meeting, but the ballpark figure will be about $70,000.

“It’s one of those things if we don’t fix it and another pump goes out, there will be no water,” Curran said. “That’s a real problem.”

Curran also advised residents to avoid a similar problem with the sanitary sewers by disposing of foreign objects (diapers, rags, feminine products, etc.) in the garbage and not down the toilets.

Separately, the city remains at loggerheads over the proposed parking lot at 246 E. Walnut St. Though Mayor Dom Rivara proposed scaling back the design from 16 spaces and limiting access to Walnut Street, commissioners wouldn’t sign off until they see a design and resident drainage issues are addressed.

Additionally, the council tabled a proposal to acquire an eyesore property, located at 663 N. Columbia Ave., for $818.

“It would get an eyesore out of the neighborhood,” Rivara said, “and give somebody an opportunity for some property.”

The holdup, however, is demolition costs and lingering tax issues — issues that will be addressed later.

Finally, the council voted 5-0 to strike a prohibition on cross-dressing from its adult use ordinance, which has been under review since G-strings were worn at a downtown location. City attorney Pat Barry said research showed the cross-dressing prohibition would be held unconstitutional if brought to court.

It might not be the last change, however. During the council’s discussion, several commissioners spoke in favor of overhauling the ordinance.

“The whole thing is very dated,” Barry said.

In other matters, the council: