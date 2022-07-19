Mandatory mask wearing goes into place at Illinois Waterway Visitor Center at Starved Rock Lock and Dam

Since the COVID-19 community level is classified as high at this time in La Salle County, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, has reinstated mandatory mask wearing inside the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center at Starved Rock Lock and Dam in Ottawa.

Outside viewing areas remain open with no mask requirement.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it is committed to providing a safe and healthy environment for guests and staff. Masks will be required inside the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center until La Salle County’s community level drops to low or medium levels.

For more information, contact the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center at 815-667-4054 or to learn more about COVID-19 community levels, visit https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker.