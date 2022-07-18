Peru library to host informational events

Peru Public Library, 1409 11st St., will host a series of informational events this month.

10 a.m. Tuesday, July 19: Hosted at Northview School, 2100 Plum St., Brent Allen and Friends, family friendly magic and puppet show

1 p.m. Monday, July 25: How to Save on Gas and Electric with Citizens Utility Board

6 p.m. Wednesday, July 27: A virtual only skills event called Bridging the Political Divide, registration required at: https://braverangels-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIscO2tpj4qG9FqKHvc6_KyhiWcoZAK6Bms

9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 28: Rules of the Road review class

All events will be held in person with the exception of Skills for Bridging the Political Divide. Call 815-223-0229 or email eschaub@perulibrary.org for more information.