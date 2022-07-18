North Central Behavioral Health Systems receives 2 grants to support services in Bureau County

North Central Behavioral Health Systems was the recipient of two grant extensions that will support expanded mental health and substance use services in Bureau County.

The additional money will support the expansion of the substance use services to the Princeton area, including inside St. Claire OSF Medical Center.

“Through our outpatient office location within OSF St. Clare Hospital, NCBHS is pleased to be able to provide for the expansion of substance use Intensive Outpatient Treatment services within the Princeton community,” said Jodi Mahoney, CEO of NCBHS. “We have provided mental health and substance use services since 1995 in the Princeton community and believe that expanding the scope of our substance use treatment in this location will provide easier access to specialty treatment for individuals within Princeton and surrounding rural communities within Bureau County.”

The Mental Health Juvenile Justice program grant funds the program for Bureau County youth ages 10-17 who have been involved with the juvenile justice system at some point during the past six months and exhibit symptoms of mental health.

The Bureau County Probation Grant will expand services to adult probation clients to receive case management and community support services and linkage to mental health and substance use services.

Several positions have been filled to provide the extended services, including a full-time master-level social worker, probation community support case manager and mental health juvenile justice program counselor.