Learn about NASA’s Friendship 7 mission July 19 at La Salle Library

La Salle Public Library will virtually host NASA Solar System Ambassador and La Salle resident Scott Pellican at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, for a presentation commemorating John Glenn’s historic flight in 1962 where he became the first American to orbit Earth.

Pellican will provide background on Glenn, how the political events of the time led to the flight, the flight itself, and the reaction and celebration of the nation afterwards. After the program, Scott will answer questions posed by the virtual audience.

As a 9-year-old in 1967, Pellican sent a hand-written letter to NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C., asking for any information available. When the rocket posters and photos of astronauts arrived in the mail, he was hooked for life.

This program is free and open to all. It will be virtual via Zoom. Register by going to – https://bit.ly/3neoert. For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341.