First Baptist Church of La Salle will host vacation bible school July 18-22

First Baptist Church of La Salle, 200 24th St., is hosting vacation bible school from 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday, July 18, through Friday, July 22.

The theme this year is, “Jonah and the Whale.” This program is for children age 4 through those going into the seventh grade. Children won’t want to miss a single day. They will enjoy a special program of singing, skits, action stories, crafts, games and refreshments. Admission is free. There will be an offering taken each day.

Call the church at 815-223-1333 if you would like more information, to pre-register or if a ride is needed.

First Baptist Church is located on the corner of Wenzel Road and Chartres Street in La Salle.