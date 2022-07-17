Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp double up Gems for 8-4 triumph

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp improved to 7-3 in the second half of the Prospect League season, doubling up the visiting Quincy Gems, 8-4, on Saturday at Peru’s Schweickert Stadium at Veteran’s Park.

The Shrimp scored four runs in the bottom half of the first inning and led comfortably throughout, with four pitchers – starter and winning pitcher Ty Weatherly (6 IP, 2 ER, 8 K), followed by relievers’ Jared Herzog (1 IP, 0 R, 3 K), Kevin Davis (1 IP, 0 R, 1 K) and Tucker Bougie (1 IP, 0 R, 2 K) – holding the Gems down.

Bougie also homered as part of a two-hit, three-RBI game. Pistol Shrimp catcher Bobby Cavin also delivered two hits and three RBIs, with Luke Adams and Ivan Witt also contributing two hits apiece.

The Shrimp are scheduled to complete their homestand Monday against the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes and Tuesday against the Lafayette Aviators. Both games are scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m.