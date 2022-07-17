Little League: Bi-County softball starts 1-1 at state; Oglesby baseball 2-0 at sub-state

At River Forest on Saturday, the District 20 champion Bi-County All-Stars got off to a 1-1 start in the Little League Softball Major Division (12U) Illinois State Tournament, defeating Clear Ridge 11-0 but then falling to Beardstown 3-1 in seven innings.
Against Beardstown, Kylee Coons delivered a game-tying single to right field in the sixth inning, scoring Kennedy Holocker to force the extra frame. Holocker pitched the first six innings before being relieved by Hannah Heiberger.
Coons pitched the complete-game victory over Clear Ridge.
Bi-County returns to action at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Baseball
Oglesby 12s start off 2-0 at sub-state: On Saturday, the District 20 champion Oglesby All-Stars got off to a great start at the Little League Major Division (12U) sub-state tournament hosted by Rochelle, defeating both Moline and Rochelle to move to 2-0 heading into a Sunday afternoon rematch with the hosts for the right to go to state.
In a 10-4 triumph over Moline, Gavin Stokes and Nick Campbell popped three hits apiece, with Campbell pitching the first five innings to earn the win before being relieved by Maks Baker, who struck out the side in the sixth.
In a 4-2 win vs. Rochelle, Johnathan Kamnikar started on the mound and Stokes relieved him, while the offense was powered by patience, drawing seven walks to win the nail-biter.
Sunday’s game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. first pitch.