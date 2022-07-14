Riverfront Bar and Grill in Peru noise complaint resolved, parties say

After a noise complaint against Riverfront Bar and Grill in Peru resulted in a citation for loud music inside the establishment, Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski met with the bar owner and the complainant to find a solution.

Kolowski said the meeting went well and everyone involved was cooperative. He said the meeting was “cordial” and “informal,” and since then there have been no more complaints at the establishment. Riverfront Bar Owner Zack Cinotto confirmed the meeting went fine and said “we are doing our best to follow the rules like we always have.”

Last month the City Council approved its first extended live music request and granted Riverfront Bar and Grill’s request to play outdoor music until 11 p.m. — an hour later than the city’s ordinance. While the citation was given on the first night the bar was approved for extended outdoor music, the violation was not related to the recent approval. Outdoor music was halted prior to 11 p.m.

Instead, a noise complaint was filed by a resident at 11:29 p.m. that night saying the music coming from within the establishment was too loud, and it was found the bar was over the city’s decibel limit for noise. The bar received a city ordinance violation and appeared in front of an administrative hearing officer Wednesday, according to Police Chief Mike Pyszka.

After Peru’s aldermen disagreed on how to best handle the situation at a recent council meeting, Kolowski said he’d meet with all parties and work with them to solve the issue.

Kolowski said Riverfront was accommodating and has done its best to cooperate with the city. During the meeting, he reminded the owner of the importance of abiding by city rules. Kolowski said the situation has improved and he doesn’t foresee any further issues.

Cinotto said the bar received its second music extension approved for July 3 and he anticipates future requests will be approved.