Death investigation launched in Mendota

A death investigation was launched early Wednesday after Mendota police were summoned to assist an unconscious woman who could not be revived.

Mendota police issued a press release Thursday. According to the release, Mendota EMS and Police units were dispatched at 4 a.m. Wednesday to 1218 Jefferson St., for an unresponsive woman.

“Upon arrival, officers and EMS personnel attempted life-saving measures, however, the victim did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said.

Following the EMS-police response, Mendota police obtained a La Salle County search warrant for the home and executed it with the assistance of the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services.

Further investigation into the death is ongoing pending autopsy, toxicology and pathology findings. The La Salle County Coroner’s Office, Illinois State Police, La Salle County States Attorney’s Office and the Mendota Police Department are working jointly on the investigation.