Briefs: Shrimp lose at Clinton, La Salle advances to state title series

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp allowed three runs in each of the first two innings and couldn’t overcome the early deficit in an 8-4 loss to the Clinton LumberKings on Wednesday in Clinton, Iowa.
The Shrimp scored two runs in the fourth on an RBI triple by Cole Luckey and an RBI single by Ivan Witt.
Tucker Bougie had an RBI single in the fifth for the Shrimp, while Kody Watanabe hit an RBI double in the seventh.
Watanabe and Zach Lane had two hits each.
Teague Conrad took the loss on the mound as he gave up eight runs (two earned) on eight hits with two strikeouts and two walks in four innings for the Shrimp, who committed five errors.
The Pistol Shrimp (26-13) play at the Quincy Gems (22-16) at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.
La Salle advances to state title series
The La Salle Junior League softball team advanced to the state title series with a 6-4 win over Evergreen Park in an elimination game Wednesday in Melrose Park.
Macy Strauch went 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs, including what proved to be the winning run in the fifth inning.
Molly Mudge tripled and scored an insurance run for La Salle in the sixth.
La Salle scored three runs in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead and added a run in the fourth.
Evergreen Park scored two runs in the third and another two in the fourth to tie it at 4.
Sophia Pyszka pitched the first 4 1/3 innings for La Salle, allowing four runs and striking out seven batters, while Strauch earned the win in relief, giving up no runs on one hit.
La Salle will play River Forest at 6 p.m. Thursday at Triton College in River Grove with a potential second game.
La Salle needs to beat River Forest twice after losing to River Forest, 16-11, on Tuesday.
La Salle scored six runs in the third inning to take a 6-3 lead and added three more in the fourth to go up 9-8.
River Forest scored seven runs in the sixth inning to take the win.
Strauch went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs, while Ruby Davis and Kelsey Fredricks each had two runs and an RBI.