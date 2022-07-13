Pistol Shrimp power past LumberKings, also win Monday’s protest

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning Tuesday to pull out a 7-5 victory over the Clinton LumberKings at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

Tied at 5 going into the bottom of the eighth, Luke Adams hit a one-out single to get things started for the Shrimp.

He advanced to second on an error and took third on a wild pitch before scoring on a wild pitch by Tucker Bougie.

Ottawa graduate Evan Evola then launched a solo home run to give the Shrimp a 7-5 lead.

Adams blasted a two-run homer in the first inning.

In the second, Cole Luckey hit a solo homer, and Adams brought in a run with a fielder’s choice to put the Shrimp up 4-1.

Clinton scored the next four runs to take a 5-4 lead in the sixth.

Luckey hit a single to score Evola to tie the game at 5 in the seventh inning.

Luckey finished 4 for 4 with a run and two RBIs, while Adams went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs.

Nick Laxner earned the win in relief, throwing three perfect innings while striking out five batters.

Eben Haine got a no decision, allowing two runs (both earned) on four hits with 11 strikeouts and five walks in four innings, while Justin Rios pitched two innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits with two strikeouts and a walk.

The Pistol Shrimp (26-12, 6-1 in the second half) play at Clinton (17-21) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Pistol Shrimp loss overturned

The Pistol Shrimp played Monday’s game under protest, and after review, the Prospect League upheld the protest and awarded the Shrimp a 7-6 victory over Rex Baseball.