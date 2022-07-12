Tonica United Methodist Church hosts food truck-themed Vacation Bible School

Tonica United Methodist Church, 423 E. Wauponis St., Tonica, will be hosting Vacation Bible School Food Truck Party from 5:30 to 8 p.m. July 25-27.

Children (or “chefs”) will learn from the food truck’s top chef, along with DJ Cupcake (an adorable cupcake puppet), about the daily specials (daily learnings), which are lines from the well-loved prayer that teaches to turn to God to meet needs.

Age 3 through sixth graders are welcome to attend and can register for this free event to guarantee a chef’s apron. A light supper will be provided so notify organizers of allergies or food restrictions.

Registration can be completed at myvbs.org/tumcsundayschool or email tonicaumc3@yahoo.com, or texting 815-674-3492 with “vbs” at the beginning.