The 19th annual Starved Rock Native American Artifact Show is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at Grand Bear Resort, 2643 Route 178, Utica.

There will be artifacts on display and for sale. Bring your artifacts to the show for a free evaluation. There is no admission free and for further information call show host Scott Carruthers at 815-252-1322.