Peru-based CL Enterprises’ Revv Aviation continues to expand

Huron Regional Airport, in Huron, South Dakota, is the latest fixed-base operation to be a part of the Revv Aviation family.

Located in the east-central part of the state, Huron is the county seat of Beadle County and is world renowned for pheasant hunting.

Peru-based CL Enterprises is Revv’s parent holding company owned by husband and wife Peter Limberger and Inga Carus. CL Enterprises invests, owns and manages a range of businesses, including agriculture, real estate development, hospitality, manufacturing and aviation, mostly in smaller Midwestern towns. Both are avid pilots.

Huron is the seventh fixed-based operation and the ninth operating location for the Revv family. Others include: Aurora and Schaumburg, Illinois; Janesville, Wisconsin; Muscatine, Davenport and Council Bluffs, Iowa. Revv also operates flight schools in Sioux City, Iowa, and at Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska.

“As the new tenant of the FBO, we are encouraged by the warm welcome from the city, the aviation community and the employees in Huron,” said Peter Limberger, CEO and Chairman of CL Enterprises, Revv’s parent company. “We are looking forward to many years of cooperation and being able to contribute to the economic development of the airport, the city and the region.”

Revv Aviation provides Part 61 and Part 141 flight training, Part 135 charter services with both owned and managed airplanes, corporate pilot services, airplane maintenance, turbine and jet engine maintenance and reports, avionics, fuel services and aircraft storage. Revv Aviation is expanding in the Midwest.

“What Revv is doing in the Midwest is unique in that the company wants to revitalize small town airports and encourage people to visit and utilize their local air transportation centers,” said Larry Cooper, Huron Regional Airport manager. “Revv and CL Enterprises understand the economic vitality that local airports provide communities, and they plan to build upon that.”