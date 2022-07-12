Eyes on Enterprise: La Salle hot dog joint ranks among the top

The Dog House in La Salle ranks among the top of Illinois hot dog restaurants.

The La Salle restaurant at 848 First St. placed No. 12 in the state with a 4.64 rating in Google Maps list of top-rated hot dog restaurants and stands.

“That’s pretty awesome,” read Dog House of LaSalle’s social media post about the ranking. “We appreciate all the love.”

